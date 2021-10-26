Scarborough’s Grand Hotel can be revived – Yorkshire Post Letters

SAD to hear the demise of Scarborough’s Grand Hotel (The Yorkshire Post, October 21).
I saved Bradford’s Midland Hotel from the grim reaper’s ball and chain in the early 90s.
Originally closed for three years and without rooms for 30, it is again today a much-loved destination and significant local employer.
The iconic Grand has far more potential and could be a reawakening of the East Coast. Buildings are like people – put laughter into them and they repay you handsomely.
I offer my hands-on experience should any entrepreneurial reader(s) wish to join with me in a rescue bid to relight the beacon.
With a tourism body in disarray, we need to think out of the “box” and help ourselves.
From: James Buick, Northallerton.
GIVEN the level of interest in the Grand Hotel, could not Alex Polizzi, the presenter of The Hotel Inspector on Channel 5, be asked to do a documentary and suggest a makeover?
It would be good TV viewing – and might make Britannia Hotels appreciate that the Grand is a great building going to rack and ruin under its negligent leadership and ownership.
Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive members-only offers and access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.