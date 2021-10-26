Scarborough’s Grand Hotel can be revived – Yorkshire Post Letters

The declining state of Scarborough's grand Hotel continues to perturb many people.

SAD to hear the demise of Scarborough’s Grand Hotel (The Yorkshire Post, October 21).

I saved Bradford’s Midland Hotel from the grim reaper’s ball and chain in the early 90s.

Bradford's Midland Hotel has enjoyed a makeover in the past.

Originally closed for three years and without rooms for 30, it is again today a much-loved destination and significant local employer.

The iconic Grand has far more potential and could be a reawakening of the East Coast. Buildings are like people – put laughter into them and they repay you handsomely.

I offer my hands-on experience should any entrepreneurial reader(s) wish to join with me in a rescue bid to relight the beacon.

With a tourism body in disarray, we need to think out of the “box” and help ourselves.

Alex Polizzi presents The Hotel Inspector on Channel 5.

From: James Buick, Northallerton.

GIVEN the level of interest in the Grand Hotel, could not Alex Polizzi, the presenter of The Hotel Inspector on Channel 5, be asked to do a documentary and suggest a makeover?

It would be good TV viewing – and might make Britannia Hotels appreciate that the Grand is a great building going to rack and ruin under its negligent leadership and ownership.