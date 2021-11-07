COP26: Boris Johnson’s clown-like behaviour shames us – Yorkshire Post Letters

I WELCOME Boris Johnson’s conversion to belief in climate change (The Yorkshire Post, November 2). It seems a short time since his Daily Telegraph column approvingly quoting the climate change denier Piers Corbyn.

His speeches at the Glasgow COP26 summit had decent content. But why did he wreck the impact with a frivolous delivery? World leaders listening, if any did, must have thought they were watching a right clown.

This was Boris Johnson at the COP26 climate change summit. but is he a good advert for Britain?

Whilst I am not a great monarchist, I was impressed by the measured way the Queen addressed the conference. Both words and delivery were right for a significant occasion. The Prime Minister could learn a few lessons.

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

I DON’T doubt that John Longworth’s concerns for the long-term effects of Rishi Sunak’s Budget are shared by many (The Yorkshire Post, November 3).

He advocates “deregulation”. Isn’t this what generously – to the shareholders – consigned UK public transport to 30 years of being the most inadequate and expensive in Europe?

We also appear to have the most choked roads. Could there be a connection?

From: Paul Muller, Sandal, Wakefield.

WE must develop many small nuclear power stations because, once they are running, they do not produce any carbon dioxide to cause climate change. As in France.

If we have no gas, how are we going to heat our houses for three-quarters of the year?

Greta Thunberg alongside fellow climate activists during a demonstration at Festival Park, Glasgow, on the first day of the COP26 summit.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

IF Greta Thunberg is incapable of speaking in public without expressing profanities or dismissive language like “blah, blah, blah”, how can she expect to be taken seriously by the public at large?

I’m afraid that she risks doing a disservice to all those who are trying to generate positive change by holding our elected representatives to account at the ballot box.

From: Paul Morley, Long Preston, Skipton.

WHY aren’t we honest about this climate change issue? What we are really trying to save is the human race in the future and ourselves now, but for most people, doing it without having to change their own lifestyle.