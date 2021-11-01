COP26: Rishi Sunak’s fuel duty freeze is ‘sham’ – Yorkshire Post Letters

WITH record fuel prices, Rishi Sunak had to be seen to do something by freezing fuel duty rises. Yet I wonder if motorists really care about the cost of petrol and diesel (The Yorkshire Post, October 28).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I notice people leaving engines running when waiting outside schools. They use cars for absurdly short journeys and buy (or rent) far bigger cars than they need. I’ve seen little old ladies who could hardly see over the steering wheels of their gas guzzlers. Why? I suspect they don’t give a care about fuel costs.

Should Rishi Sunak have raised fuel duty in the Budget ahead of the COP26 summit?

Extinction Rebellion and their pals made themselves deservedly unpopular by blocking roads. What a shame they did not devote their undoubted commitment to the planet to persuading people to use less fuel. Rishi Sunak’s gesture looks like a sham to grab a headline.

From: Paul Morley, Long Preston, Skipton.

ECO-zealots are trying to get people to stop drinking cow’s milk as they say it affects climate change.

Surely milking cows in this country, pasteurising, bottling it and selling it in this country is a lot less environmentally destructive than growing soya and all the other things they now seem to make ‘milk’ from on land from which the rainforests have been cut down to facilitate this?

Should Rishi Sunak have raised fuel duty in the Budget ahead of the COP26 summit?

Also, the carbon footprint of processing these beans, nuts, oats etc to make this ‘milk’, and then shipping it thousands of miles to the UK, is a heck of a lot bigger than processing cows milk in this country. More smoke and mirrors con tricks from the eco-warriors?

From: Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby.

AFTER billions of years, Mother Nature has been ditched by those who insist only their views can, within 50 years, save the planet.

On behalf of all climate change sceptics, I wish I could be here in 2071 to see how the world has managed to survive that time span. My guess is very little will have changed other than our current liberal “woke” version of life will hopefully have been replaced by realism and common sense.

From: William Loneskie, Oxton, Lauder, Berwickshire.

IN March 2009 Prince Charles claimed “we have less than 100 months to alter our behaviour before we risk catastrophic climate change”. This alarmism risks creating a generation of young people who fear for their future. It must stop.