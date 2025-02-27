Could a new rail link for Skipton be the answer for the region? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Nigel Boddy North East Exec Member of the Lib Dems, Greencroft Close, Darlington.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The private railway companies never linked the Settle Carlisle Railway Line with the Wear Valley Line. Is there an opportunity to do this now across 15 miles of open moorland somewhere North of Ribblehead?

If this was done, would there be another really useful rail link for freight from Carlisle to Darlington, without going via the East Coast Main Line or Newcastle upon Tyne?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is it time the government stepped in to fund a feasibility study? Skipton people would then be able to access the East Coast main line at Darlington without going via Leeds and York.

The Flying Scotsman crossing the Ribblehead Viaduct in the shadow of Ingleborough, on its journey from Oxenhope to Carlisle to celebrate the re-opening of the Settle Carlisle Railway line in 2017. PIC: Bruce Rollinson