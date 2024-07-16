Could Michelle Obama be installed as a candidate in a bid to beat Donald Trump? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: William Loneskie, Justice Park, Oxton, Lauder, Berwickshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the Republicans' weekly press conference on Tuesday, the American media were accused by senior politicians of covering up Joe Biden's mental state. Time after time the President has exhibited behaviour which is strange and at times worrying.

Moreover, he has a temper. Sometimes this can be seen in the angry face he pulls, and he is also said to have a dark side, having been described as "an egomaniacal autocrat".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to calls from Democrats to stand down, Biden said he would only relent "if God came down" and told him to do so. He is 81 now with failing mental acuity, and although still able to read huge print on a teleprompter he is given photo cards showing him the way to and from the podium. What would he be like in a few years as leader of the free world?

Michelle Obama hugs Barack Obama after his farewell address at McCormick Place in 2017. PIC: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Biden must be replaced. Kamala Harris, the Vice President, is even more unpopular than Biden. Neither is she the brightest star in the geopolitical firmament.

Gavin Newsom, the wealthy governor of California, has been tipped as a possible challenger, but under his leadership California's homelessness and drug problems have rocketed while its education system has failed. Thousands have fled the state.