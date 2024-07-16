Could Michelle Obama be installed as a candidate in a bid to beat Donald Trump? - Yorkshire Post Letters
At the Republicans' weekly press conference on Tuesday, the American media were accused by senior politicians of covering up Joe Biden's mental state. Time after time the President has exhibited behaviour which is strange and at times worrying.
Moreover, he has a temper. Sometimes this can be seen in the angry face he pulls, and he is also said to have a dark side, having been described as "an egomaniacal autocrat".
In response to calls from Democrats to stand down, Biden said he would only relent "if God came down" and told him to do so. He is 81 now with failing mental acuity, and although still able to read huge print on a teleprompter he is given photo cards showing him the way to and from the podium. What would he be like in a few years as leader of the free world?
Biden must be replaced. Kamala Harris, the Vice President, is even more unpopular than Biden. Neither is she the brightest star in the geopolitical firmament.
Gavin Newsom, the wealthy governor of California, has been tipped as a possible challenger, but under his leadership California's homelessness and drug problems have rocketed while its education system has failed. Thousands have fled the state.
His ultra-liberal views would also be unacceptable to millions of Americans. Predictions are always risky in politics, but although she has said she is not interested in becoming President, opinion polls indicate Michelle Obama would beat Donald Trump. Therefore, I suspect Joe will be dumped in favour of Michelle. If Michelle favours a hands-off role the choice of her VP will therefore be crucial.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.