Councillor Keane Duncan is playing politics with Malton ‘free to pee’ campaign - Yorkshire Post Letters
I wish to comment on Councillor Duncan's ‘free to pee’ campaign. North Yorkshire Council (NYC) have failed to maintain or operate the Market Place toilets to a satisfactory standard. They are regularly unusable and a detriment to the town. One urinal has been broken since March 2024. This is all the responsibility of NYC of whom councillor Duncan is a member of the ruling group.
The toilets are let to NYC by Fitzwilliam (Malton) Estate, having previously been let to the Malton Urban District Council and Ryedale District Council.
Since 1954 the respective tenant councils have been required to maintain the drains, sanitary waste water apparatus and the fixtures and fittings in good and substantial repair and condition. As anyone visiting these toilets knows, since NYC took over the toilets they are a shambles.
The toilets are a smelly disgrace and both Malton Town Council and the Estate receive frequent complaints from local residents, visitors and businesses who feel they are being let down.
Councillor Duncan's colleagues on NYC have promoted a ‘devolution’ process to give local councils control over assets of this kind, and Councillor Duncan's colleagues have supported and encouraged the transfer of toilets in North Yorkshire to Town councils.
The intention is to place responsibility at a local level leading to better service. They offered to assign the town centre toilets to Malton Town Council with a capital sum to cover their repair and restoration, but no money for future maintenance.
This is why the Town Council had to consider charging for their use. The alternative is to increase the Council tax to pay for their upkeep.
Quite frankly I am appalled by Councilor Duncan's determination to politicise an issue of this kind at a parish level in his own political interest. He is a divisive politician who split Ryedale's Conservative group, failed to get himself elected as mayor and has been moved on from NYC's all-powerful ten person executive. He obviously has too much time on his hands.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.