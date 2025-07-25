Councillor Keane Duncan is playing politics with Malton ‘free to pee’ campaign - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Councillor Paul Andrews, Great Habton, Malton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I wish to comment on Councillor Duncan's ‘free to pee’ campaign. North Yorkshire Council (NYC) have failed to maintain or operate the Market Place toilets to a satisfactory standard. They are regularly unusable and a detriment to the town. One urinal has been broken since March 2024. This is all the responsibility of NYC of whom councillor Duncan is a member of the ruling group.

The toilets are let to NYC by Fitzwilliam (Malton) Estate, having previously been let to the Malton Urban District Council and Ryedale District Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 1954 the respective tenant councils have been required to maintain the drains, sanitary waste water apparatus and the fixtures and fittings in good and substantial repair and condition. As anyone visiting these toilets knows, since NYC took over the toilets they are a shambles.

Keane Duncan pictured at Malton Market Place in 2019. PIC: Simon Hulme

The toilets are a smelly disgrace and both Malton Town Council and the Estate receive frequent complaints from local residents, visitors and businesses who feel they are being let down.

Councillor Duncan's colleagues on NYC have promoted a ‘devolution’ process to give local councils control over assets of this kind, and Councillor Duncan's colleagues have supported and encouraged the transfer of toilets in North Yorkshire to Town councils.

The intention is to place responsibility at a local level leading to better service. They offered to assign the town centre toilets to Malton Town Council with a capital sum to cover their repair and restoration, but no money for future maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is why the Town Council had to consider charging for their use. The alternative is to increase the Council tax to pay for their upkeep.