Councils need support now more than ever, not sabotage by Reform - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: David Ingham, Ripon.

I am writing to express my strong support for the vital work carried out by our county councils, work that now appears to be under serious threat in areas where Reform UK has taken control.

The recent warnings issued by Reform to civil servants working on climate change, diversity, equality and inclusion are deeply alarming. These are not fringe concerns; they are core responsibilities in a modern, responsible and accountable local government.

County councils have been operating under immense strain after 14 years of austerity-driven budget cuts. Despite these pressures, they have continued to provide essential services, maintaining roads, supporting social care, protecting vulnerable children and adults, and enabling local economic development.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage after Reform made gains against both Labour and the Conservatives across England in local polls. PIC: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

These services do not run on ideology; they run on trust, competence, and a commitment to fairness and the public good.

Local government must be allowed to focus on the real challenges our communities face.

That includes addressing climate resilience, ensuring fair treatment for all residents and planning for a future that is inclusive and sustainable.

Politically motivated threats to undermine this work are a disservice not just to civil servants, but to all of us who rely on public services every day.