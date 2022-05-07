Cricket at Headingley not what it used to be - Yorkshire Post Letters

After watching Yorkshire cricket for nearly 70 years I no longer know what is going on.

Myself and a friend went to on Thursday to the match with Kent at Headingley. We entered the car park and were told that it was card payment only. Unfortunately this was broken and although we attempted to pay we did not receive a receipt. We then proceeded to the ground to find that cash entry was no longer allowed.

We joined the queue to buy tickets and had to give all our personal details. All taking time.

Headingley. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

We then joined another queue to go through the turnstile.

We then joined another queue to have our bags searched containing hot flasks and thermals. We were finally seated and noticed that the dreadful site screen at the pavilion was still in place.

This filthy “sail” must have been recovered from Nelson’s flagship! Play started and Rauf quickly took three wickets but strangely he was taken off after only five overs but to reappear after lunch bowling from the other end.

Why are players continually going on and off? Yorkshire will not proceed much further in the Championship if they continue using what is at best “stock” bowlers. This was noticeable at Northampton.