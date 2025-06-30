Criticism of Bradford city centre is unfair, it still has a lot to offer shoppers - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Jack Gooch, Spring Road, Market Weighton.

Having known Christa as a child and followed her career with interest I was so disappointed in her condemnation of the city where she grew up, June 21.

There are no fewer than a dozen car parks in the city; I come to Bradford frequently and use the George St multi-storey - £3 for 24 hours, what a bargain is that? Of course shopping in the City is not as it was; that is the case with all cities as people use online purchases and travel more.

The shopping areas are still there in Bradford if you look, it's just that with the stunningly beautiful central area taking over, shopping has moved to the northern part of the city.

Bravo to the council for cutting out the streets of Bradford as free car parks and making people use their legs. Making traffic circle the city rather than plough through it has brought huge benefits to the folk that want to browse, walk or shop without the stink and danger of ever more vehicles.

As for the lauding of Ilkley and Addingham - have you looked at the price of houses there? These are areas where shopping is for local people who can afford the quality purchases. My last trip through Ilkley is remembered for the lengthy time it took to drive through the centre.