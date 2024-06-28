Criticism of conservative US Supreme Court judges is wide of the mark - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: William Rees, Boroughbridge.

I was surprised to read the article by William Cooper in your edition of June 20, which suggested that conservative judges have undermined the US Supreme Court.

The article was full of non-sequiturs and therefore gave a wholly misleading impression to your readers.

Mr Cooper began by quoting criticism of the court by Democratic Party politicians and complains that Republican presidents have tended to nominate conservative judges, although he has no complaints about Democratic Party presidents appointing liberal judges.

He complains that a Republican-majority Senate did not accept President Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland. But the fact is that a President has to nominate a Supreme Court nominee who is acceptable to the Senate. That's the constitutional process and the Senate was acting within its powers, as it was when it refused to accept the nomination of Judge Robert Bork by President Reagan in 1987, which was a mistake in my view but which was a constitutional decision.

Mr Cooper complains about President Trump nominating three justices following the death or retirement of the incumbents, but that's the way the cookie crumbles. Trump was able to nominate three justices while some presidents don't get to nominate any. He mentions the allegations relating to Justice Kavanaugh prior to his nomination, without saying there was no evidence to support them.

Mr Cooper goes on to claim that the Supreme Court "rocked the system to its core" in May 2002 when it overturned Roe v Wade. He claims that the Supreme Court "eliminated the entire 50-year-old constitutional right to an abortion," without mentioning that this aspect of American law has now reverted to the 50 individual states, which is where it belongs and should always have belonged.

Then he criticises the court for upholding the second amendment, the right to carry firearms, which I certainly wouldn't want to see in England but which is part of American culture.