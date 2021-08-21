Cuts to winter road gritting in North Yorkshire start of slippery slope - Yorkshire Post Letters

Winter scenes with a tractor gritting the Malham Tarn to Settle road in the Yorkshire Dales after sub zero temperatures hit the region in January. Photo: Tony Johnson.

I SYMPATHISE with residents in Richmondshire, Harrogate and Craven when officials refuse to consider additional winter gritting of roads (The Yorkshire Post, August 17).

Requests for a review by residents, councillors and businesses are just put to one side by officers on the grounds of not enough money being in the highways budget.

As more larger housing estates are being built, often in areas where there is an incline due to the topography of the land, there is a need for road gritting.

At the same time, more income is generated for North Yorkshire County Council with additional council tax revenues due to the increase in properties.

I hope that these requests have had a proper ‘‘risk assessment’’, and that these are made public to those who requested 42 routes of additional winter gritting in the four district authorities in North Yorkshire.

With a larger unitary authority from 2023, and the inevitable financial pressures across the county, I would like to put on record my prediction that things are bound to get a lot worse regarding highway maintenance, as the passage of time will tell.