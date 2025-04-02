Cutting down on meat consumption comes with downsides too - Yorkshire Post Letters
In his letter Mike Baldwin (March 19) informs us that we should stop eating as much meat as we do to reduce climate change. Apparently rearing beef and lamb uses far more land than the growing of soya does.
I wonder, does this take into account fertiliser to enrich all this land to keep growing plant based foods. Rearing animals for meat may require more land but those animals produce their own fertiliser in the form of natural manure to keep the land healthy and fertile.
To keep land usable for only plant based foods, artificial fertilisers have to be produced which itself is bad for the planet and obviously soya has to be highly processed to make it eatable, which is bad for both climate change and the people who eat it.
Funny how all these attempts to get us off meat and improve the state of the climate always has downsides.
