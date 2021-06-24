Dangerous vaccine conspiracies can be countered by better education – Yorkshire Post Letters

Is better education needed to combat vaccine conspiracy theories?

PHYLLIS Capstick (The Yorkshire Post June 19) may be surprised to learn that there are already a great many laws which restrict our freedom to harm others.

Speed limits, drink-driving limits and the laws of murder and assault come quickly to mind. Unvaccinated people are a danger to those who for medical reasons are unable to be protected by vaccination.

The current proposals regarding compulsory vaccination only apply to people working in the NHS and caring for vulnerable and elderly people.

The issue of social care has taken on even more importance and urgency during the Covid pandemic.

These people already have to agree to a police check to ensure they are not a danger to those they care for. Refusal to be vaccinated is usually due to a lack of understanding of how vaccination works or a belief in conspiracy theories.

Should someone in a care home be given Covid-19 because a carer believes that the vaccine contains a microchip to enable the Government to track their every move? Or should education and common sense prevail?

From: Martin J. Phillips, Tinshill Lane, Leeds.

IT comes as no surprise that the rate of Covid infection is not falling as quickly as hoped and the date for coming out of lockdown is again put back.

Everytime I catch a bus there are a number of young, student-aged passengers who wear a mask when they board the bus but as soon as they are seated upstairs their masks are removed. Totally irresponsible.

If these young people are the country’s future, then God help us.

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

MY grandson, an A&E doctor, says he can tell that the public think things are back to normal as the hospital A&E department where he works is full of patients on Friday and Saturday nights.

The Covid vaccine programme continues to prompt much debate.

Most with the same complaints – collapse or injury due to the fact that they are drunk. What a sad reflection on our once great society and what contempt for our wonderful NHS at this time.

From: Paul Morley, Long Preston, Skipton.

LET’S hope Mancunians take as much notice of Nicola Sturgeon’s ban on unnecessary travel as the 20,000 odd Scots who came to London for the football did.