Data shows why the recent wave of migration is a cause for concern

The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post

Leaders

Published 10th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
The acute need to tackle the migrant crisis is driven home by the statistic that the recent wave of migration could cost the taxpayer £234bn, the equivalent to costing every UK household a bill of £8,200.

Too often the debate around migration gets taken over by emotion. But it’s important to consider the economic costs as well.

Research by right-wing think tank Centre for Policy Studies (CPS) suggests between 801,000 and 1.24m migrants, who came to the UK, between January 2021 and June 2024, could apply for “indefinite leave to remain”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Indefinite leave to remain (ILR) gives people the right to live, work and study in the UK and paves the way for British citizenship. It also allows people to access the NHS, receive benefits, and sponsor family members to join them.

PM Sir Keir Starmer as he set out details of the government's new sanctions regime targeting illegal migration and Organised Immigration Crime. PIC: Paul Grover/Telegraph/PA Wireplaceholder image
PM Sir Keir Starmer as he set out details of the government's new sanctions regime targeting illegal migration and Organised Immigration Crime. PIC: Paul Grover/Telegraph/PA Wire

However, talking tough and posturing on immigration is not the answer. The Government has the invidious task of ensuring that those legitimately seeking asylum are welcomed while protecting the nation’s interests.

This research shows why those who believe that open borders are the way to go are misguided.

As the second reading of the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill, which will see the multimillion-pound deal to send migrants to Rwanda scrapped, takes place today, the Government needs to show that it has a grip on migration numbers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Bill aims to introduce a raft of new offences and counter terror-style powers to crack down on people smugglers.

But the Government will be judged by the cold hard numbers at the next general election.

Related topics:DataGovernmentImmigration
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice