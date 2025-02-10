Data shows why the recent wave of migration is a cause for concern

The acute need to tackle the migrant crisis is driven home by the statistic that the recent wave of migration could cost the taxpayer £234bn, the equivalent to costing every UK household a bill of £8,200.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Too often the debate around migration gets taken over by emotion. But it’s important to consider the economic costs as well.

Research by right-wing think tank Centre for Policy Studies (CPS) suggests between 801,000 and 1.24m migrants, who came to the UK, between January 2021 and June 2024, could apply for “indefinite leave to remain”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indefinite leave to remain (ILR) gives people the right to live, work and study in the UK and paves the way for British citizenship. It also allows people to access the NHS, receive benefits, and sponsor family members to join them.

PM Sir Keir Starmer as he set out details of the government's new sanctions regime targeting illegal migration and Organised Immigration Crime. PIC: Paul Grover/Telegraph/PA Wire

However, talking tough and posturing on immigration is not the answer. The Government has the invidious task of ensuring that those legitimately seeking asylum are welcomed while protecting the nation’s interests.

This research shows why those who believe that open borders are the way to go are misguided.

As the second reading of the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill, which will see the multimillion-pound deal to send migrants to Rwanda scrapped, takes place today, the Government needs to show that it has a grip on migration numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bill aims to introduce a raft of new offences and counter terror-style powers to crack down on people smugglers.