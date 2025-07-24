David Cameron’s government had no choice but to adopt austerity measures - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: MP Laycock, West Court, Hollins Hall, Killinghall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bryn Glover (July 12) tells us that the “new Prime Minister David Cameron and his Chancellor, George Osborne, consciously selected the mechanism of austerity". As if they had had any real choice.

Most people do not remember that in 2010, an overspending Labour government left this country in an even worse financial situation than it faced in 2024. That forced its Coalition successors into policies of so-called ‘austerity’ (in reality a step by step return to balanced budgeting).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was clearly explained to the House of Commons by Liberal Chief Secretary to the Treasury, David Laws.

Former Prime Minister Lord David Cameron. PIC: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Then, as now, Britain had reached a state of saturation taxation, a point at which increases in tax rates would soon result in reduced revenue.

Gordon Brown’s overspending had left Britain dangerously exposed to repercussions from an American ‘sub-prime’ lending crisis. Bryn Glover blames a so-called "global financial community" for this crisis but true blame lies with virtue-signalling politicians who passed laws requiring lenders to provide housing loans to people with low incomes.