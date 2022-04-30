After reading Minister for Refugees Lord Harrington’s contribution, I wonder has he paid any heed to the many distressed, angry, scared and worried concerns from families willing to offer homes to Ukrainian refugees?

Refugees told to apply for a visa and in one case a mother with a new baby told go back to Warsaw to get one for her baby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home Secretary Priti Patel. Photo: Yui Mok/PA

Another case is a mother told that she must go back to Ukraine to do the same.

We have seen and heard generous would-be hosts here tell of delays, frustrations in getting a visa, while refugee families desperately live in cramped conditions, in many cases running up bills for themselves and would-be host families.

Many reading here can, I am sure, tell Lord Harrington similar tales.

In my opinion there seems to be a policy of obfuscation and stalling to make it more and more difficult for the Ukrainian refugees to settle here.

These refugees are fleeing from the horrors of war, deaths of loved ones, homes bombed, may never see fathers again.

Priti Patel might ponder this. Maybe she thinks sending them too to Rwanda would ease the problem.

Other European nations have relaxed visa controls and welcomed refugees – Poland especially, Germany, Ireland and Romania.

When such was pointed out to Priti Patel, ‘They are in the European Union’ was her response, and we have left the EU.