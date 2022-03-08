One local Conservative told Ministers to “get a grip” on issuing the paperwork, while another implored colleagues that now is "not the time for box ticking and red tape", urging Ministers to get things moving.

Alec Shelbrooke labelled the Home Office a “disgrace” following days of confusion over processing and issuing the paperwork that will allow those fleeing safe access to the UK.

The Elmet and Rothwell MP told the Commons that the Home Office have been “cutting off [the] legs” of people who want to help those escaping.

Parliamentary portrait of Alec Shelbrooke (Parliament)

“I’m proud of my constituents who are coming forward to offer as much help as possible,” he said.

“I’m proud of the Prime Minister in the way he’s leading the world, but the Home Office is cutting off their legs and it is simply not good enough.

“Does the Home Office recognise that this is a war of the likes that has not been seen for 80 years in Europe?

"We don’t want to stand in this House and listen to plans and processes, we want dates, we want action and the Home Office must react far more quickly than it’s doing and get to the point of hubs of people, get them processed and get them in.

“This is a disgrace.

“When the Minister leaves the despatch box I ask him to go back to the Home Office and tell them to get a grip.”

York Outer's Julian Sturdy was similarly frustrated, telling Ministers that his inbox had been "overwhelmed by generous offers of support" from constituents, but "the only barrier ... seems to be Home Office bureaucracy".

"Now is not the time for box ticking and red tape, now is the time to do everything we can," he added.

"No more excuses."

Boris Johnson has said that the UK will be generous to refugees, but there has been widespread criticism from both Tory and Labour MPs about the slow pace of processing documents.

There was confusion earlier today over the opening of a new visa processing centre, which had previously thought to be in the planning for near Calais, to prevent refugees from needing to travel to Paris or Brussels for appointments.

However it has now been announced that the centre will be in Lille, around 70 miles from Calais.

The Home Office disclosed on Monday night that just 300 visas had been issued out of a total of 17,700 family scheme applications that have been started, 8,900 of which have been submitted.

In the Commons, Home Office minister Kevin Foster said the figure for visas issued has since risen to more than 500, while the new processing centre at Lille is expected to be set up within the next 24 hours.