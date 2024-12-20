Devolution is already helping protect communities from flooding - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Cllr Tyler Callum Wilson-Kerr, Aberford & District Parish Council, Leeds.

We in Leeds and the surrounding areas of West Yorkshire were lucky to avoid the worst of the flooding from the latest storm to hit the UK.

We were protected thanks to the work of Leeds City Council in constructing new flood defences in recent years. The Leeds Flood Alleviation Scheme was completed after millions of pounds of investment to prevent the dreadful flooding we saw around Boxing Day in 2015.

We also should give thanks to the Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin and the work of our devolved West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA). They have helped build extensive flood risk management programmes such as the ‘Chellow Dene Urban Wetland’ in Bradford, ‘Landscapes for Water’ scheme in Calderdale, the ‘Albert Street Flood Alleviation Scheme; in Kirklees, and several other programmes of natural and human made flood defences.

The installation of natural flood management dams, planting trees, creating designated wetlands and meadows in flood prone areas; the construction of weirs and culverts which protect the banks of our rivers, all reduce erosion and stop sediment being carried into our town streets. These projects have flourished thanks to the hard work of our Labour Mayor.

Working together with local parish/district councils, the WYCA liaises with communities and businesses so that we are in a much better and safer position than without the added funding and strategic vision created by the WYCA, and other combined authorities in Yorkshire and the Humber, granted to us through the process of devolution.

All of these projects show how effective devolution in our region improves all of our lives and protects us from the ongoing effects of climate change.

Better construction of flood defences and re-wilding through devolved money improves the health of wildlife biodiversity. Regional devolution also allows better spending of taxpayer money to be allocated in the right areas, decided by people (Mayors) who have the local knowledge to do proper planning and management of reasonable infrastructure and housing development.

This assists developers, so that we don't build too many new buildings on floodplains like in other parts of the UK and England.

We must be thankful that the work done by WYCA has allowed West Yorkshire to better protect our community's businesses, jobs, streets, properties and lives.

While there has been some damage, it has been greatly reduced from the damages we have seen in previous years. The local knowledge of Mayor Brabin is, to be sure, a huge factor in the successful damage reduction we see here, in comparison with the awful property damage seen in other areas of our country.

With more devolution, funding and powers - I am sure even more can be done to keep communities, people and property safe and dry in future storms.

If anyone wishes to research what other flood defences the West Yorkshire Combined Authority has created to help protect our communities, visit the WYCA website at