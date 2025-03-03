Did Jeremy Corbyn really bring the Labour party to its knees? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: John Heawood, Eastward Avenue, York.

Jayne Dowle claims (The Yorkshire Post, February 10) that Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn “as leader, almost brought the party to its knees”. She is referring specifically to the 2019 general election, in which Labour under Corbyn polled fewer than a third of the votes cast and lost 60 seats to a Tory landslide.

It is doubtful if any Labour leader could have won that election against Boris Johnson’s disastrously persuasive siren song of ‘Get Brexit done’.

But that apart, is it fair to say, as Jayne seems to suggest, that Corbyn’s term as leader more generally left his party nearly on its knees?

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in Halifax.

In June 2017 Labour under his leadership made a net gain of 30 seats in the general election, demolishing PM Theresa May’s parliamentary majority. When weeks later crowds at Glastonbury sang ‘Oh Jeremy Corbyn’, it seemed more like a knees-up.

And though Jayne does not mention them, there were other encouraging ‘knees-up’ features of Jeremy’s Labour leadership.