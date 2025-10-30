Digitising of money hands control to those in power - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Louis Shawcross, Co Down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's incredible, and George Orwell would have sighed in recognition, that people now in the UK protesting for peace in the Middle East are labelled ‘Hamas supporters’ and ‘Hezbollah supporters’, as well, of course, as anybody supporting Palestine Action being labelled as a ‘terrorist’ and being arrested under anti-terrorism laws.

As this nonsense is being played out in the public consciousness, we're being moved closer and closer to an exclusive digital nightmare and total digital slavery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At what stage in the intellectual development of our nation did it become a terrorist offence to sit on the ground in a public space holding a sign claiming support for a pro-Palestinian organisation?

Police remove protesters taking part in a demonstration organised by Defend our Juries, in support of Palestine Action. PIC: Maja Smiejkowska/PA Wire

When all money is digitalised and programmable, we will literally be told where we can buy, what we can buy, and in what quantities we can buy. That's the world we are being edged towards and it's a form of terrorism, but which will never be labelled such.

In a present day context, it would be like everybody being shadowed by thugs who could order us not to buy this and not to buy that and the same thugs barring us from shopping in certain places and the same thugs limiting how much of something we could buy.

In many cases, the same thugs might casually decide we can't buy, sell, or work - period. This is a scenario many of us have encountered when having our bank accounts frozen, but luckily still having the ability to utilise physical cash.