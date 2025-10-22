Disappointing to see Conservatives now rushing to junk the ECHR - Yorkshire Post Letters
Re: European Convention of Human Rights - Lord Timothy Kirkhope article October 8.
Catching up with my Yorkshire Post after a few days away, I was pleased to see Lord Kirkhope's article about the European Convention of Human Rights. At long last sense from a Conservative - and a former immigration minister to boot.
As he points out the Convention was fundamentally a British Conservative idea led by Churchill, one that emphasised the rule of law and not the arbitrary dictatorships too often suffered elsewhere in Europe. Britain led the way as so often in the post war era when Britain, which stood alone in 1940, carried real weight with other nations.
It's been most disappointing to see British Conservatives now rushing to junk the ECHR. Sadly there are too many lazy political thinkers who love to blame Europe and all its works for problems that in reality are caused here.
I can't help thinking of the claims that Brexit would mean ‘taking control of our borders’. Laughable claims as it turned out. The same will happen if Britain leaves the ECHR.
Let's not forget that it was thanks to Articles 2 and 3 of the ECHR that the families of those killed in the Hillsborough disaster finally secured justice after long obstructions by official bodies covering up shocking negligence. Those wishing to see Britain leave the ECHR should be very careful what they wish for.