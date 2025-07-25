Disappointing to see County Councils Network pushing for devolved funding - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Gareth Robson, Kent House Road, Beckenham.

I am dismayed to read on the front page of The Yorkshire Post today (July 16) that the County Councils Network is pushing for devolved funding agreements for counties and unitary counties, in opposition to the settlements being rolled out for combined authorities (which do not belong to the County Councils Network).

This looks as though counties are chafing against their subjugation to the newly-created umbrella layer of governance (combined authorities) and thereby creating more noise and confusion.

They are demanding that the Treasury allow the counties to retain some of their tax receipts, and that the combined authorities receive their own separate allocation of money in parallel.

A street sign giving directions to Parliament Street and Whitehall in London. PIC: Yui Mok/PA Wire

This is all getting worse and worse. This devolution is nothing of the sort - it is a puerile pretence by central government to lull the voters into thinking democracy has been brought closer to them with eye-catching mayoral stunts and initiatives whilst in reality Whitehall still controls everything of significance.

England has faffed about for 60 years, never having the vision or the boldness to move to real regional governments (North, Midlands, South-East and South-West are all we need, with almost everything decided at regional level by full-function regional civil services and governments); instead we have tried to pussy-foot our way, step by step, creating new counties (Avon, Cleveland - remember them?) and then abolishing them, cancelling Rutland then re-creating it, replacing Cumberland and Westmorland with Cumbria but then going back to the two original counties (on somewhat altered boundaries), streamlining two-tier councils into unitaries but then creating combined authorities above them in a new two-tier structure.

I can just imagine those clever civil service schemers sniggering away every five years or so as they come up with ever-new wheezes to defeat attempts at breaking their stranglehold, and each time a new clueless and naive clutch of politicians duped into selling the latest pointless change to the jaded voters.