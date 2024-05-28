Disappointing to see Leeds City Council mowing wildflowers on central reservations - Yorkshire Post Letters
I have written to The Yorkshire Post in the past to congratulate Leeds City Council on letting wildflowers grow, beautifully, on verges on the Ring Road at Moor Allerton. Now I dare not look to see if they are flourishing again this year.
This week I was admiring and enjoying the many different wildflowers growing in the grass of the central reservation of Scott Hall Road, not far from these Ring Road verges.
As I looked, a ride-on mower appeared and indiscriminately mowed down the grass and all the wildflowers.
The Council cannot use the excuse that they presented a danger to motorists as nothing was either high enough or dense enough to obstruct any driver's view of the opposite carriageway.
This is just the time of year when pollinating insects visit these flowers, to the benefit of all life, whether flora, fauna or, indeed, human.
If the Council's reason is that it can afford to mow these areas only once in twelve months, then I am sure that they could arrange a rota so that this could be done later in the year.
The current breaching of the increasingly popular No Mow May ideal could thereby be avoided.
