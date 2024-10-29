Disproportionate spend on SEND children by local authorities is completely unsustainable - Yorkshire Post Letters
A totally disproportionate amount of money has to be spent by local authorities on social care and SEND children. These costs are reported as taking anything from 66 per cent to 83 per cent of an authority's budget.
This leaves nearly nothing for emptying the bins and the myriad other tasks that local authorities have to fulfil.
The Yorkshire Post (October 22) reports that North Yorkshire Council is spending £1.2m transporting one SEND child to school this year. This is completely unsustainable, robbing the majority of much needed funds.
NYC are presumably just fulfilling their statutory liability. If that is the case, their liability must be changed.
A friend who is a governor of a local primary school tells me that special needs pupils have to have one-to-one tuition. Again, this is a ridiculous and unsustainable requirement. Surely such pupils can be taught in small groups.