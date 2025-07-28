Ditch the current outdated voting system for Westminster elections - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Sean Hagan, York.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I was glad to see that, in its new English Devolution & Community Empowerment Bill, the Government plans to reinstate the Supplementary Vote system for elections of Mayors and Police and Crime Commissioners.

This is a welcome first step and a clear acknowledgement that First Past the Post (FPTP) is unfit for purpose. With multi-party politics, FPTP elections become more like a lottery and are ‘won’ with ever lower vote shares – just 25 per cent for this year’s West of England Mayoral election. How can anyone claim a legitimate democratic mandate in those circumstances?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But since the government now recognises that FPTP isn’t good enough for Mayoral elections, why are we still using such a dysfunctional system to elect MPs?

A voter placing a ballot paper in the ballot box at a polling station. PIC: PA

FPTP is just as flawed for general elections and routinely produces single party governments with unearned parliamentary majorities on small minorities of votes. Last July’s General Election result was the most disproportional since the introduction of universal suffrage and saw Labour win a landslide majority of MPs on a vote share of less than 34 per cent.

Labour’s own National Policy Forum found, in 2023, that FPTP is “contributing to the distrust and alienation we see in politics”. Early in his premiership, Keir Starmer also identified the need to restore trust in politics as “the battle that defines our political era”.

Yet the latest ‘British Social Attitudes’ survey report, published on June 25, shows that only 12 per cent of the public trust governments to put country before party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebuilding trust in the democratic process must therefore start with fair representation. So, it’s no wonder the same survey shows that support for changing the voting system now stands at a record 60 per cent.

But this is not all about the current Labour government. Due to the increasing fragmentation and volatility of British politics, there’s a real risk that the next General Election could deliver a government that’s rejected by more than 70 per cent of voters.

Whether it’s Reform, Labour or Tory, it’s highly undemocratic – and dangerous – to give any party with minority support the power to govern and to speak for Britain alone.

That’s why Make Votes Matter, the cross-party campaign for Proportional Representation, says it’s time to consign FPTP to history and trust the people with votes that truly count.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We need a properly representative voting system where the share of seats won by each party closely matches the vote share it receives – and every vote carries equal value and power, wherever and for whoever it’s cast.