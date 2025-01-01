Do Leeds councillors not realise what a gem of a museum Abbey House is? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Jill Holloway, Adel, Leeds.

Do the councillors of Leeds not realise what a gem of a museum Abbey House is? I am very concerned at the idea of this valuable educational resource closing. Hundreds of schoolchildren visit monthly to learn about the past. They travel from different parts of Yorkshire especially to visit as they value the hands-on experiences the children get from the workshops that take place. Schools have regularly been coming here for many years.

Let the Councillors come to hear the ‘wows’ and see the excitement, and wonder, as the young children step into the Victorian street, and go back in time.

The topics on the school curriculum, about Victorian life, toys from the past, houses and homes etc come to life as they see and handle real objects, flat irons, possers and toasting forks and play with toys such as Jacobs ladders, cups and balls or dress up as a Victorian child and ride a hobby horse.

The museum is an incredible, much-loved and used resource for students of all ages. It is fully accessible and caters for children and adults with special and additional needs all year round. Special events such as the quiet, relaxed Santa visits, make outings here possible for children who are neuro divergent. Schools and visitors to Abbey House also appreciate the close and safe proximity to a car park, playground and grassy play space.

Have the Councillors been to see how magical and different the museum looks throughout the year, when decorated for Halloween, Christmas, Autumn and Spring? It is a place where parents, carers and grandparents can bring their children for learning and fun activities, also during the school holidays, as well as weekends.

For many children coming to Abbey House, it is the first time they have been to a museum, please consider your decision carefully, so the children and people of Yorkshire can in future continue coming to Abbey House museum, to enjoy learning about our past.