Doctors going on strike puts the old and sick at risk - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dick Lindley, Altofts, Normanton.

What a tragedy, our doctors, the very people who are paid to look after the old and sick amongst us, are exercising their right to go on strike for extra pay, abandoning our ill folks simply to acquire more money.

The irony of all this is that these same doctors now have a socialist regime in control of our country, who have always been vocal supporters of our workers absolute rights to go on strike in order to obtain more money from their employers, who happen to be in this case, the same Labour party.

So now we have binmen and rail workers also on strike or threatening to strike and I cannot help wondering how those Ministers and party members feel now about the right to strike, especially if their old Mum or Dad is waiting in A&E for urgent treatment but who cannot obtain that treatment, because the very people who we entrust to look after the old and the sick are on strike?