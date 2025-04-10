Does Nigel Farage still think Donald Trump is our friend after hitting everyone with tariffs? - Yorkshire Post Letters
As Donald Trump wreaks havoc on world markets, damaging the British economy and making us all poorer, it is interesting to list what the leader of Reform UK, Nigel Farage, has said in the past about Trump.
He said Trump was “full of good ideas”. He told supporters that Trump “will serve as an inspiration to us”. He said: “Trump being there (as President) makes the world a better, safer place.”
On Trump, a convicted criminal, he said: “This is the single most resilient and brave person I have ever met in my life.”
On Trump boasting about groping women's genitals, he said: “I just saw this whole thing as sort of, an extreme form of alpha-male boasting.”
Farage welcomed Trump's “appealing” plan for the US to take over Gaza and turn the war-torn strip into “the Riviera of the Middle East”. He continued: “I love ambition, the thought of a wealthy, wonderful, thriving place with well-paid jobs, casinos, nightlife, it sounds very appealing to me.”
To placate Trump, he has even said he would allow chlorinated chicken, banned here for health reasons, to be brought in from America, undermining our own British farmers. But there again, he has also said in the past that Putin was the world leader he admired the most.
Would you really vote for a party led by someone with such poor judgement and who actually cares so little about Britain?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.