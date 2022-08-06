Dog licences would curb irresponsible owners - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Phillip Donnelly, Kirkburton, Huddersfield.

By YP Letters
Saturday, 6th August 2022, 4:45 pm

Excellent article from GP Taylor (29/07/22). Yes, a dog-licence scheme is the best answer to the growing problems of dog ownership.

Powerful pet food manufacturers and others continue to promote dog ownership as similar to buying a fluffy, amusing toy, when dogs are highly intelligent and sensitive and need careful training, as well as protection from abuse.

Dogs out on a walk. Picture: AdobeStock.

There needs to be effective curbs on irresponsible dog owners for the dog’s sake as well as the general public and a licensing scheme would help here and also provide substantial funds for local authorities to establish dedicated dog parks and recruit sufficient dog wardens.

Thoughtless “dog exercising” (especially off-lead) can cause enormous damage to ground-nesting birds and other wildlife, as well as annoyance and distress for local people.

