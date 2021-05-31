Dominic Cummings proved Boris Johnson’s incompetence over Covid – Yorkshire Post Letters

Dominic Cummings, former Chief Adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, giving evidence to a joint inquiry of the Commons Health and Social Care and Science and Technology Committees. Picture: PA Wire

The EVIDENCE given by Dominic Cummings to a committee of MPs regarding the response to the Covid virus, basically told us what we already knew – the Government made a complete horlicks of it leading to tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths.

While other countries were going into lockdown, Boris was telling the public that everything will be ok as long as we remember to wash our hands. While other countries were closing their borders, Boris sent aeroplanes to several countries around the world to bring back people infected with the virus, thus ensuring Covid-19 spread across the UK.

The Government was too slow to enter the first lockdown and came out of it too early.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Colchester hospital in Colchester the day after Mr Cummings gave evidence to MPs (Photo by GLYN KIRK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Similarly, the Government delayed entering a second lockdown, with Boris preferring to ridicule Sir Keir Starmer for suggesting a ‘flash’ lockdown to get on top of the rising numbers of infection, only to do exactly as the Labour leader said several weeks too late.

One of numerous U-turns by the Government.

At least the population of the United States of America had enough sense to see how badly Donald Trump had overseen the Covid pandemic there and replaced him.

I am still baffled as to why the UK population have failed to see how inadequate Boris and his party have been during the pandemic.

From: Terry Palmer, South Lea Avenue, Hoyland, Barnsley.

SKY NEWS journalist Beth Rigby has now jumped on the pro-Cummings bandwagon, along with Sir Keir Starmer and his sidekick Angela Rayner.They all of a sudden agree with Cummings regarding Covid death numbers and their reasons.

They all said he was a liar a few months ago, so what’s changed?

Is this the same Beth Rigby who was banished from Sky News for three months for breaking Covid lockdown rules by attending a birthday party with her colleague Kay Burley?

Her and her ilk are no more than hypocrites.

From: Bob Watson, Baildon.

WHAT a thoroughly unpleasant, horrible, creepy, disloyal, weird, vindictive, untrustworthy and unlikable individual.

Now, to whom could this possibly refer, one wonders?