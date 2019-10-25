Don’t blame Boris Johnson for growing distrust of politicians: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: William Rees, Boroughbridge.

ON SUCCESSIVE days Tom Richmond (The Yorkshire Post, October 21) writes about the distrust of MPs by the electorate and Andrew Vine (October 22) claims that Boris Johnson’s “slipperiness makes him divisive”.

Unfortunately politics is a divisive business, but the difference between the Prime Minister and his opponents is that he is trying to deliver the result of the referendum and they are not.

So it seems strange to accuse Mr Johnson of being slippery, when he is facing determined opposition from MPs who have no intention of complying with the electorate’s wishes.

Perhaps what Mr Johnson should do now is indeed offer a second referendum, but one in which the two options on the ballot paper are to leave with the deal he has negotiated, or to leave on WTO terms (commonly referred to as no-deal).

Given that we have already decided to leave the EU, the only question remaining is how we leave, about which the electorate might like a say, particularly if our MPs are unable to reach agreement.

But whether you like Mr Johnson or not, I don’t think he deserves to be pilloried for the remarkable progress he has made in persuading the EU to agree a new deal and then trying to tie it all up before we leave the EU.

From: Mr RGN Webb, The Grove, Hipperholme, Halifax.

So the Prime Minister seeks to put the decisions of the EU institutions in primacy over the authority of the UK Parliament. He is indeed a man for whom the word ‘humbug’ was invented. Not far behind is Mr Rees-Mogg setting up his asset management office in Dublin.

From: Dick Lindley, Altofts, Normanton.

It is staggering to observe that Bercow chap ruling in the House of Commons on the future freedom of our nation as though he was some sort of a tin pot dictator.

Did any member of the public vote for this fellow to be in the ultra powerful position of having total power over the future welfare of 70 million British people? I am astounded that he can use his position to dictate to the nations what our MPs can, and more significantly cannot, debate.

This whole Brexit debacle has done more damage to democracy in our country than countless hostile foreign powers have managed to achieve since 1066 and all that.