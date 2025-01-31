Donald Trump doesn’t understand Christian values - Yorkshire Post Letters
It strikes me deeply how the words of a true American Christian contrast with those of many right wing British politicians, when it comes to attitudes to President Trump resuming office.
Bishop Budde in Washington showed remarkable courage to tell the president and his fawning entourage to show “mercy to those who are scared...those who pick our crops, clean our offices, wash our dishes...some of whom now fear for their lives”.
Of course her words of compassion will have fallen on the stoniest of grounds.
She is a real Christian, the president has consistently used religion as a political weapon to further his own interests.
Compare this to the sickening sight of senior British politicians fawning at the feet of what even some Republicans call the 'Orange Jesus’.
The likes of Truss, Farage, Johnson, Braverman and Patel should reflect upon the words of the Bishop.
Moreover, they are celebrating the return to office of a convicted felon. This unprincipled man has no regard for liberal democratic values, those which every responsible British politician should uphold.
