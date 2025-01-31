Donald Trump doesn’t understand Christian values - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Ian Richardson, Railway Street, Beverley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It strikes me deeply how the words of a true American Christian contrast with those of many right wing British politicians, when it comes to attitudes to President Trump resuming office.

Bishop Budde in Washington showed remarkable courage to tell the president and his fawning entourage to show “mercy to those who are scared...those who pick our crops, clean our offices, wash our dishes...some of whom now fear for their lives”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course her words of compassion will have fallen on the stoniest of grounds.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One. PIC: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

She is a real Christian, the president has consistently used religion as a political weapon to further his own interests.

Compare this to the sickening sight of senior British politicians fawning at the feet of what even some Republicans call the 'Orange Jesus’.

The likes of Truss, Farage, Johnson, Braverman and Patel should reflect upon the words of the Bishop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad