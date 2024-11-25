Donald Trump has a history of employing and promoting women - Yorkshire Post Letters
I normally regard Jayne Dowle's articles as an oasis of common sense in a media landscape that often veers to the extreme.
But her article of November 11 (‘Trump's victory has left women in fear) demonstrated that her judgement can be faulty, particularly when writing about the former and future President.
"For many young American women, the former president's long history of misogyny meant that a vote for Trump would be a vote against them," she wrote.
In fact Trump has a long history of employing women in very senior positions in his businesses. He has already appointed Susie Wiles as his White House Chief of Staff, the first woman in history to fulfil that role.
He has appointed Elise Stefanik as his UN Ambassador, Kristi Noem as his Head of Homeland Security and Linda McMahon as his Commerce Secretary.
And Trump made those appointments on merit, not on the basis of identity politics.
And there are many more women who will no doubt have major roles in the incoming American administration.
As so often with Trump, the facts contradict the message that so many writers wish to convey, which is often based on very shaky evidence.
