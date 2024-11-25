Donald Trump has a history of employing and promoting women - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: William Rees, Boroughbridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I normally regard Jayne Dowle's articles as an oasis of common sense in a media landscape that often veers to the extreme.

But her article of November 11 (‘Trump's victory has left women in fear) demonstrated that her judgement can be faulty, particularly when writing about the former and future President.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For many young American women, the former president's long history of misogyny meant that a vote for Trump would be a vote against them," she wrote.

Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Atrium Health Amphitheater in Macon, Georgia. PIC: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

In fact Trump has a long history of employing women in very senior positions in his businesses. He has already appointed Susie Wiles as his White House Chief of Staff, the first woman in history to fulfil that role.

He has appointed Elise Stefanik as his UN Ambassador, Kristi Noem as his Head of Homeland Security and Linda McMahon as his Commerce Secretary.

And Trump made those appointments on merit, not on the basis of identity politics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And there are many more women who will no doubt have major roles in the incoming American administration.