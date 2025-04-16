Donald Trump has set fire to everything and will do the same to the climate - Yorkshire Post Letters
John Riseley (The Yorkshire Post, April 3) blames “liberals” for a US President aligned with our own Nigel Farage, who attacks migrants we employ to clean, care, and nurse because it’s easier to blame someone else, who has sunk NATO and abused Ukraine, blown up the global economy, hates vaccines, heat pumps and EVs (apart from Musk cars), and wants to “burn baby burn”.
As Trump and Farage are both climate change deniers who think scientists just make stuff up, they won’t appreciate why the majority of the world is worried about crop failure, food prices, huge wildfires, floods and extreme heat waves: all exaggerated by a warming atmosphere - which won’t go away if we choose to pretend it’s not happening.
The good news is that we have a chance of heading it off, called net zero. It requires removal of fossil fuels from our economies, a huge, complex, domestic and global diplomatic task which will take a lifetime. It requires us to spurn “net zero scepticism” which is populism not science, and disregarding your out-of-touch climate-confused correspondent Dr Charles Wardrop (Yorkshire Post, April 3).
The difficult job of net zero sits with Ed Miliband, a hate figure for climate deniers, conspiracy theorists, and assorted wackos, but a man of courage under fire and whatever we think of Labour in power, one who understands his brief and serves people as he should. We just have to forgive him for coming from London.
