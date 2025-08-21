Donald Trump is to blame for the potential closure of the Vivergo bioethanol plant in Hull - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Roger Backhouse, Orchard Road, Upper Poppleton York.

I've every sympathy with the Vivergo plant employees and others who could lose their jobs after the tariff deal with the USA.

In negotiating a tariff deal that saves the jobs of workers at the Scunthorpe steel plant I wonder if the Vivergo bioethanol plant was overlooked? Or was it a trade off? Several thousand jobs at risk in Scunthorpe versus fewer near Hull. Hard to tell.

No doubt we'll see the usual autopilot correspondents rushing to say it is all the Labour Government's fault. Maybe the Government could have done better but look around the world.

Vivergo Fuels site near Hull. PIC: Vivergo Fuels/PA Wireplaceholder image
Vivergo Fuels site near Hull. PIC: Vivergo Fuels/PA Wire

Trump's characteristic bullying with draconian US tariffs have forced countries including Canada and Mexico to make major concessions. Despite China's massive economy, it's had to give way. The UK won't be in a better position despite Trump's honeyed words about liking Britain.

It is Trump's self-started and chaotic tariff war that threatens Vivergo's closure. Trump's fan club in Britain should remember it's their man who is ultimately to blame.

