From: MK O'Sullivan, Victoria Street, Allerton Bywater, Castleford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not for the first time Mr Patrick Mercer has come to the focal point in his items on the war in Ukraine. Donald Trump and President Zelenskyy had a meeting in which the latter hoped that Donald Trump would consent to long range Tomahawk missiles being sent to Ukraine. Alas Donald Trump had a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin and as before backed down, he has form here.

We now have reports of Donald Trump losing his temper, tearing up plans that President Zelenskyy had shown him and demanding that Ukraine yield up the Donbas region, a key Putin demand, for 'peace’. Some peace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By this demand Trump showed clearly that he has no grasp on what the Ukrainians are fighting for, against an invading force with one aim - the subjugation of Ukraine.

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One. PIC: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Ukrainians are fighting for their country, have died in large numbers doing so for their families and loved ones, their culture, their very existence as a free nation. Trump has no outlook beyond that of a property and land developer, for the Donbas where so much Ukrainian blood has been shed.

Trump and roving ambassador also property developer Steve Witkoff are incapable of thinking beyond this mind set, pygmies compared to the Ukrainians. Trump cannot be unaware of Putin's background as a KGB high ranker. The latest in a line from Lenin, Stalin, Kruschev. Brezhnev, Andropov, Shernenoko, and now him. Trump must know of Putin in Syria authorising the use of chemical weapons, yet he allows Putin to make up his mind for him.

The Ukrainians have and are making that part of the Donbas region they hold a strongly fortified one, which would cost the Russians dear in assaulting, such determination is totally alien to the mind set of Trump and Witkoff, profit and development, versus, fight and fight again, 'il ne passent pas', Somehow I doubt if Trump and Witkoff have ever heard of Verdun. It would be informative indeed if Donald Trump at some point let the world know just how he equates President Zelenskyy defending his country with a rapacious, blood soaked, lying invader like Putin.