Donald Trump’s re-election as US president is deeply disturbing - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Ian Richardson, Beverley.

Like many others in the US and around the world, I find the re-election of Donald Trump deeply disturbing. As a retired lecturer in US politics I've been fascinated by the nation's events for close on six decades, never have I felt more disillusioned by them.

Of course, in a democracy one ought to accept the clear verdict of the people, not that Trump did in 2020, accepting though is not the same as respecting. I can't respect a serial fraudster, liar and bully.

More regrettably, I can't respect an electorate who, for whatever reasons, chose him in spite of those horrific characteristics. In my view liberal democracy is in real peril if Trump and his team follow up on even half of what they have promised to do, such as forcefully deporting millions of migrants.

President Donald Trump arrives to speak during an election night event. PIC: Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

There are likely to be dark days ahead for the US. Even darker days too for the brave people of Ukraine, who Trump is likely to sell out to his buddy, Putin. Of course the UK government has to put aside any personal feelings about Trump and try and work with his administration. There is little doubt though that most Brits, not all, have a very negative opinion of Trump and sadly of the choice made on Tuesday by the American people.