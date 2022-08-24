Doncaster Sheffield Airport needs saving but could do with a rail link - Yorkshire Post Letters

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I fully support the efforts of South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard in his attempts to secure the long-term future of Doncaster Airport.

Although in many respects its location is superior to Leeds Bradford, ease of access is not a strong point. I believe that at one time a direct rail connection from HS2 was proposed, making the airport easily accessible to a large part of northern England and beyond. Such a pity it has been cancelled (or at least held in abeyance).

However, when the locale was RAF Finningley, every September it hosted a Battle of Britain air display. To cater for the large crowds who enjoyed these events, a temporary rail platform was located on the northern boundary where the airfield abuts the tracks. Special trains ran to and from Doncaster.

