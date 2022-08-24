News you can trust since 1754
Doncaster Sheffield Airport needs saving but could do with a rail link - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Roger Brown, Wakefield

Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 11:45 am

I fully support the efforts of South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard in his attempts to secure the long-term future of Doncaster Airport.

Although in many respects its location is superior to Leeds Bradford, ease of access is not a strong point. I believe that at one time a direct rail connection from HS2 was proposed, making the airport easily accessible to a large part of northern England and beyond. Such a pity it has been cancelled (or at least held in abeyance).

However, when the locale was RAF Finningley, every September it hosted a Battle of Britain air display. To cater for the large crowds who enjoyed these events, a temporary rail platform was located on the northern boundary where the airfield abuts the tracks. Special trains ran to and from Doncaster.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Would it not be possible to reinstate such a facility, thereby significantly improving access to the airport, and helping to ensure it’s future?

