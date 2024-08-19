Don't blame Nigel Farage for anger at broken immigration promises: Yorkshire Post Letters

Mervyn Jackson, Windmill Rise, Belper, Derbyshire.

David Behrens quotes a few people who claim ‘not to be racist but....’ and go on to make racist comments (The Yorkshire Post, August 10).

Behrens then gives the impression that the knuckle draggers who loot shops and cause mayhem represent the millions who voted against immigration and whose fears of increased immigration have no rational grounds.

The people of Yorkshire, along with the millions who voted Brexit, do not support the disgusting creatures who rioted after the horrific Southport killings, which took the news away from the vigils that offered support to the community.

Those idiots do not carry a political thought, or any other thought in the heads; they just go out to loot and commit violence. Behrens, along with other writers, lays some of the blame at the door of Nigel Farage. These writers should read the 'Substacks' of Professor Matthew Goodwin - hardly a knuckle-dragger - who comments: “It wasn't Farage who at one election after another promised the British people they would lower immigration only to then do the very opposite, essentially gaslighting, lying and betraying voters, it was the elite class. It wasn't Nigel Farage who promised over and over again that the British people would take back control of their own borders only then to completely lose control of them, allowing an assortment of illegal immigrants and criminals into the county; it was the elite class.... It wasn't Nigel Farage who spent years after the democratic vote for Brexit fuelling the profound anger and alienation by publicly deriding and dismissing the white working class as ‘racists’, ‘gammons’ and ‘bigots’; it was the elite class.”

Welcome to the elite class, David; it won't be long before ordinary people are saying, ''I am racist because I am sick of untrammeled immigration; it's not what I voted for.''

From: PA Sherwood, South Kilvington, Thirsk.

The August 9 edition of The Yorkshire Post had some very wise words from Bill Carmichael regarding the current riots. Clearly there are various causes of this unrest being carried out by a wide age range of idiotic bigoted morons.

One alleged reason is the matter of illegal immigration and the resulting age old criticism of apathy by governments of various shades in how to deal with this thorny matter. We only need go back to April 20, 1968 when the MP Enoch Powell first brought this impending situation to the front pages.

The media seems to regard illegal immigration as the main cause of this recent unrest. Since Powell first aired this matter we have had Conservative government doing nothing for about 60 per cnet of the intervening period and Labour equally impotent for the remaining 40 per cent of the period.

As I write, the evening news claims another 703 illegal immigrants arrived in the country in a day - what have successive governments done?

The United Kingdom used to manage to have a functioning health service, education system, legal system, etc, when we had 60 million population. We cannot cope in any way now the population is almost 70 million and rising on a daily basis.

It’s fairly ambiguous to claim the recent unrest is racially aggravated. It really seems more like people are totally sick of this never ending burden rather than any true racial element.