Don’t let Boris Johnson abuse rule of law – Yorkshire Post Letters

WHEN Conservative MP Sir Charles Walker said “this country’s slide into authoritarianism”, one might think: finally, some people in the Conservative Party realise what they are doing to this country.

But unfortunately, these comments, in the same way as Conservative Marcus Fysh’s flippant comparisons to Nazi Germany, are aimed at the proposed health measures to reduce virus transmission and save lives. Of course, they could oppose a mandate and instead promote mask-wearing, social distancing and getting vaccination as common decency in a pandemic to protect others, which would make a mandate obsolete. But a populistic sledgehammer is more effective.

Here is a selection of what Conservative MPs do not class as coming from an authoritarian rulebook: banning protest, disenfranchising voters, removing citizenship arbitrarily, quashing judicial review, removing independent control of electoral oversight, proroguing Parliament when convenient, removing human rights, curtailing Freedom of Information rights, increasing political influence on national broadcasters, using foreign policy to deflect from domestic shortcomings. When did the Conservatives give up on the rule of law and concept of liberal democracy?

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons - how can he recover the confidence of the country this Christmas and protect civil liberties?

From: Hilary Andrews, Nursery Lane, Leeds.

SURELY I can’t be the only one of your readers who feel that “they didn’t stick to the rules so why should I?”

Is the most illogical reason for meeting with groups of unknown people inside in crowded places? The Omicron variant of Covid is highly transmissible and everyone should use their common sense about how and where they mix with people they do not know.

The media is being unhelpful in daily highlighting the misdemeanours of some members of the Government 12 months ago!

From: Martin Fletcher, Flanders Court, Thorpe Hesley.

I SIMPLY do not know where Boris Johnson and his government goes from here.

What I do know is if the rotten 100 Tory MPs rebel again because they are more concerned about their shares and directorships than people, their constituents should take note and vote accordingly.

The people should come first when the threat from Covid and the Omicron variant is so serious to us all.

