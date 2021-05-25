Don’t let cyclists put pedestrians at risk – Yorkshire Post Letters

Cycling and road safety continues to prompt much debate.

I HAVE read with interest articles about the provision of more cycle routes in Leeds. All to the good to keep them safe, and this was supported by positive remarks from some users of cycle lanes.

Unfortunately, all this positivity from the council towards cyclists and the encouragement to get on one’s bike alongside the enhanced cycle routes and dropped kerbs etc has led, over the past many years, to the rise in dangerous, self-centred, selfish and clearly illegal cycling on pavements.

All this causes great distress to pedestrians, especially the less able, those with hearing and vision impairments and families with small children.

Improvements continue to take placve to cycle lanes in Leeds.

Whilst I applaud the council for trying to make things safer for cyclists, I see no signs or any other form of discouragement directed at them to keep off the pavement. What they should acknowledge is that the consequences for improving things for cyclists in turn makes things worse for pedestrians. The police are also not enforcing the laws relating to cycling on pavement.

I think it is about time that both the council and police took as much trouble over protecting pedestrians from cyclists and electric scooters as they do in looking out for cyclists and car drivers.