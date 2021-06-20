Don’t let new houses ruin Beverley and destroy wildlife – Yorkshire Post Letters

Is there too much housing development in the Beverley area?

I HAVE seen the developments around the Minster Way at Beverley and walked along the Woodmansey Mile, Willow Lane and on to the fields beyond Spark Mill Lane. How disheartening to see acres of beautiful farmland being turned over to housing.

How on earth did such a large- scale development get passed? As I saw all the houses being built, I thought about the wildlife habitat that has already gone and more that will be lost.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How could people in authority have walked along those fields, walked by hedgerows, passed the old trees and thought “Yes, let’s build 5,000 new homes”?

Is there too much housing development in the Beverley area?

I remember I have seen deer, foxes, owls, hedgehogs, bats, butterflies and so many birds, not to mention the numerous insects and plants. I heard a linnet (red listed) singing in the hedgerow on June 11 and my heart physically ached for all the wildlife. I felt very close to tears.

I have looked at the red list of endangered species for birds, mammals and insects and there are so many which live on or pass through those fields. How did the ecology surveys not show up a concern for all the loss of habitat for these creatures and, if they did, why were they ignored?

Where are the East Riding Council’s wildlife corridors for this area? Where did the councillors who made those housing decisions think the animals, birdlife and insects would go? There is nowhere to go, the building is so extensive.

I don’t want to walk around these fields any more. It makes me depressed for the wildlife, for the citizens of Beverley, the dog walkers, the lovers of open spaces. I expect those decision makers slapped themselves on the back and said “Well done. We have reached our Government housing targets.” But they sold their souls to the devil – and our souls with them.