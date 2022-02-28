Don’t recognise Russian passports until Ukraine war ends and President Putin toppled – Yorkshire Post Letters

I’M sure the sanctions imposed by ourselves and others will have some effect, but no doubt President Putin has organised to avert this problem having had sufficient notice (David Hobbs, The Yorkshire Post, February 24).
Other sanctions need to be applied. No Russian passports should be recognised, therefore stopping any travel. All European airspace should ban Russian passenger planes and all landing rights should be cancelled. These actions will tell the Russian people who are brainwashed to believe other things that what they hear isn’t the truth.
From: Dennis Mackay, Leeds.
CHINA has recently agreed to buy more gas from Russia. This new agreement is for 30 years and the gas is to be paid for in euros and dollars. There are two important points about this agreement. Firstly, it shows that China is in no hurry to reduce its use of fossil fuels and intends to continue releasing vast amounts of carbon dioxide and heat into the atmosphere, producing more climate change. Secondly, the money paid to Russia, in western currencies, will help to prop up the Putin regime.
From: Albert Roberts, Harrogate.
A METAPHOR used to exemplify chaos theory is that the flapping wings of a butterfly in Brazil can be amplified and cause a tornado in Texas. I wonder if the 37.4 per cent of total registered voters that voted to leave the EU in the 2016 Brexit referendum are beginning to realise what a stupid mistake they made now that war has returned to Europe.
From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.
IT beggars belief that Ukraine’s desire to join Nato was left to fester until too late – I wonder if Vladimir Putin would have dared to invade this democratic sovereign state if Ukraine was under Nato’s auspices.
From: Jarvis Browning, York.
NOW Vladimir Putin has invaded Ukraine, he does not have an opposition party to oppose him. Dare anybody speak against him or the Government, they get locked up or sent away or disposed of. So how can anybody stop him now without escalating this conflict?
From: Sam Willmott, Bingley.
SO it is the European Union that does not want to use all banking powers to strangle Russia’s economy. Perhaps Leeds For Europe will think again about its blinkered support for their beloved and moribund EU.
