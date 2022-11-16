East Riding council's plans for recycling centre in Beverley make no sense - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Simon Foster, Curlew Close, Beverley.

The plans for the East Riding of Yorkshire Council to build a recycling centre on a green field site in a popular natural wildlife habitat and recreation area on the outskirts of Beverley make no sense whatsoever.

The proposed site is opposite a large residential estate, close to a care home, three schools, an ambulance station, a children`s nursery, the Defence School of Transport and a public house, on an already very busy road.

The arguments against this alarming proposition are undeniable. The potential impact and likely chaos in terms of traffic congestion and the possible risk to pedestrian safety are seriously concerning.

However, the case against the proposed development which would include an asbestos disposal facility is also importantly about the benefits the area provides for Beverley people regarding fitness, health and mental wellbeing.

Many people of all ages enjoy the peace and quiet of the local public right of way including those living with dementia, their families and carers.

As one disabled Beverley resident said, this is my access to nature and has provided me with a lifeline of positivity during the pandemic. I go there all the time with my camera to exercise and to see all the different wildlife.

The plans are ill thought through, particularly considering this is just one of several site options that should have been explored in the area.

It is a great shame that once again green and natural habitats have to be destroyed to mitigate a lack of vision and long - term planning.