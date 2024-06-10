Ed Miliband being back in government would be bad news for energy security - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: William Loneskie, Justice Park, Oxton, Lauder, Berwickshire.

It is alarming to think that Ed Miliband, the author of the Climate Change Act 2008, and the creator of the authoritarian Climate Change Committee organisation may soon be back in power after the general election.

He has already set out his plans to increase taxes even further on oil and gas companies producing in the North Sea. He will issue no new oil and gas licences. Both of these policies will cause companies to leave the sector and make Britain entirely dependent on foreign powers for oil and gas which we will need for the foreseeable future.

He intends that the UK's electricity supply will be zero carbon in six years time, meaning the closure of all our gas-fired power stations, which supply around half of our electricity.

Shadow secretary of state for energy security and net zero, Ed Miliband. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Labour, if elected, will triple solar, double onshore wind, and "build over a 1,000 local power projects", and increase the march of new power lines across Scotland.

Strangely, Labour's 22 page energy policy document makes no mention of where the money is coming from to fund all these projects. The UK's national debt is already at £2,654 billion, around 100 per cent of GDP. It must be cut, not increased.

There's bad news for the motorist too. The ban on reliable diesel and petrol cars will be pushed back to 2030 and the targets forcing manufacturers to sell an increasing number of battery powered cars will remain. Ford and Stellantis have already said that they will restrict the sale of combustion vehicles as a result.

A villain in Labour's transport drama is the mayor of the UK's largest city, Sadiq Khan whose road penalties will undoubtedly be spread further as will his freedom-restricting 15 minute neighbourhood plans.

Khan is chairman of the global organisation C40 which is working to introduce these world wide. However, in the Stalinist world of C40 and its determination to achieve net zero and beyond, it has arrived at a set of targets which, if implemented, will dramatically restrict individual freedom.

Individuals will only be allowed one short-haul flight a year, 16 kg of meat per person per year, 90kg of dairy, and eight items of new clothing annually.

Private motoring will take a hit with only 190 cars per 1,000 people allowed, eventually reducing to no private cars at all, along with a meat-free diet.