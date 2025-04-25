Ed Miliband has Britain on the right track with Net Zero policy - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Mike Baldwin, Nether Edge, Sheffield.

Ed Miliband has accused Nigel Farage of ‘making up nonsense and lies' regarding Farage's stated view that Net Zero is 'lunacy' and that this Parliament is 'hopelessly out of touch with the country'.

In fact, it looks like it's Farage's views that are actually out of touch with the country. YouGov's latest poll showed 61 per cent of the population support the government's policy of Net Zero by 2050, with only 24 per cent opposing it. So why has Farage decided to go against the views of the majority of the population? Could it be his fawning support for Donald Trump in America, who has described climate change as 'mythical', 'nonexistent' and an 'expensive hoax' and has called for his fossil fuel financial backers to 'drill baby drill'?

Could it be that Farage's own financial backers demand the same view? Between 2019 and mid 2024 Reform UK had received more than £2.3m from oil and gas interests, highly polluting industries, and climate science deniers.

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband looks on as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer answers questions. PIC: Oli Scarff/PA Wire

Reform UK say they will scrap Net Zero to 'cut bills and restore growth' but everyone knows that renewables are the cheapest form of energy. Everyone knows that the high cost of electricity in the UK is due to the high cost of gas.

Everyone knows that renewable energy generated in the UK will give us energy security. The Confederation of British Industries recently reported that 'The net zero economy has become a powerhouse of job creation and economic expansion with 10.1 per cent growth in the total economic value supported by the net zero economy since 2023.'