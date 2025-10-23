Ed Miliband is determined to vandalise our countryside - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Allan J.MacDonald, Cheltenham Close, Bottesford, Scunthorpe.

Once again, I am prompted to express my utter disgust and revulsion on the approval by Ed Miliband of a solar farm totalling 3,000 acres of Lincolnshire farmland located near the village of Glentworth.

Apparently this will be the largest solar farm in Britain and has been approved by Miliband despite widespread opposition from the local community and Lincolnshire County Council.

Indeed other parts of the Lincolnshire landscape are earmarked for other solar farms and miles of electricity pylons. This man is determined to vandalise our countryside on a policy which continues to increase the price of energy in the UK to the detriment of our industrial base and general domestic consumers.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband delivers a speech at the Energy UK Annual Conference in Westminster. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

It is hardly surprising that the UK economy has been targeted by countless renewable energy companies who view us as a soft touch with guaranteed windfall profits on the back of our farcical net zero policy.

We have been subsidising the renewables sector for about 20 years and it is still not able to provide us with any reduction in energy costs. I guess the Labour Party's determination to introduce the dreaded inheritance tax on farm assets in excess of £1m is prompting farmers to sell their land now before the Government takes it from them in tax liabilities.

The UK accounts for approx 1 per cent of total worldwide emissions and although I do acknowledge that our climate does appear more unpredictable, China, India and the USA have no intention of reducing their consumption and development of fossil fuels.

Our contribution will make absolutely no difference and will make us increasingly uncompetitive with a greatly reduced manufacturing base.

With the world population continuing to increase, energy consumption will continue to expand. As previously mentioned in a previous letter to you, we are in fact increasing CO2 emissions by using the aforementioned countries by sourcing the products required for renewable infrastructure and China in particular controls significant natural resources which increase our supply vulnerability.

In addition, our National Grid is at serious risk of failure due to the lack of inertia as evidenced by the recent power ‘blackout’ in Spain.

How can it be beneficial to source wood pellets from North America for consumption at Drax with the aid of subsidies? There is no wonder that our energy bills are amongst the highest in the world as they are weighed down by subsidies; a host of environmental taxes and other governmental policies.

It is surely better to access our own natural resources (oil, gas, fracking, nuclear power, tidal) and have control over their recovery in terms of minimising environmental damage than rely on other countries with no moral qualms.