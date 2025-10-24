Ed Miliband is going to turn Britain into a ‘banana monarchy’ - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Gordon Lawrence, Sheffield.

I believe that knowingly or unknowingly Ed Miliband is on a fast course to relegate this

country into a banana monarchy. The trouble here is that we are not very good at growing bananas. And even potatoes are on the wane as Ed spreads his solar panels on any horizontal strip of land that doesn’t interfere with his main project of impoverishing the country with net zero.

What can we make of a green messiah who promised to reduce our energy bills by exploiting the earth’s natural emissions with heat pumps, wind and sunlight. Instead, those bills seem to rise with the regularity of a Starmer Loopdaloop epidemic, propelled by some unseen Miliband rocket, that not only has pauperised the needy but is sweeping through our energy-intensive industry with an efficiency which the Luftwaffe would have given Goering’s medal collection for in 1940.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband addresses delegates at the Labour Party Conference. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

So much for Ed’s Carbon-free Wonderland! But that is not the end of his reforming zeal. He is now in process of destroying the joys of our rural landscape and confirm the opinion of the YP’s (September 30) recent editorial on Labour’s inability to appreciate the contribution and significance of life and existence beyond our city boundaries.

Miliband is now in process of linking up his planned renewals’ extension in a new essential grid - stratospheric (possibly) pylons will follow the contours along ridges or valleys and will scar our inspiring scenery whilst vitreous monstrosities will deface wide areas of agricultural land. And for what purpose?

As Ed’s net zero obliteration of our industry proceeds we will be importing steel, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, plastic and a host of other manufactures we used to make ourselves. Yes, our contribution to carbon consumption in Britain will appear to have fallen but our importers plus transit costs and less conscientious foreign manufacturers will have more than boosted CO2 global output.

Further pie-in-the-sky ambitions, billions to be invested, with all the trademarks of Ed and his

disciples written over it, are due to risk being sacrificed on his carbon capture and other green industrial adventures. I would not trust him with a kid’s chemistry set.

Ed failed to auctioneer North Sea space for new wind farms. There were apparently no takers. Siemens, on the Humber, with big government backing, are finding it difficult but they are an historically effective business with finite ambitions. I hate to think of Ed Miliband getting anywhere near Great British Energy. In 1947 a Tanganyika Groundnuts Scheme was started by the then Labour Government. By 1951 Labour ended up with bare ground and no nuts. It was the first of a kind from government. As today, it was a waste of money we didn’t have.

Normal citizens are often blinded by the so-called science, sheer razzmatazz and official optimism of these schemes but gullibility is now receding fast as mounting evidence unrolls to expose the hyperbole of net zero aspiration.

People see they are never listened to as practicality and common sense are ousted in favour of ideology, or some woke morality that is foreign to their everyday ability to toil and exist in decent comfort.