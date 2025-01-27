Elon Musk does not understand Britain’s character or culture - Yorkshire Post Letters
Re: Elon Musk and the Great British Inquiry Industry - letter from Peter Rickaby (Yorkshire Post, January 14).
While I am reluctant to agree with Peter Rickaby on any subject whatsoever he was spot on about Elon Musk being "ignorant both of our character and culture". Beautifully put and it is a mystery why anyone this side of the Atlantic should take him seriously, but alleged great wealth usually distorts judgement.
Also well done to Chris Burn (January 15) for his article showing how Elon Musk wilfully twisted facts to slander British politicians. It was an excellent piece and explains why some of us prefer the much maligned mainstream media to the fantasies available online.
Unfortunately I see worrying signs that some British politicians are taking cues from Mr Musk's misleading messages. Calls for another inquiry into the grooming scandal by Kemi Badenoch and others are an example.
Sadly, British politicians love to hold an inquiry rather than do anything thereby fuelling the Great British inquiry industry - the one growth spot in the economy.
The inquiry led by Alexis Jay into child sexual abuse made a number of recommendations in 2022. The then Conservative Government did not take action and it is only now that a Labour Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, has thankfully announced measures to implement it. Calls for a further inquiry are pointless.
Not that Labour are immune from inquiry syndrome. Look at Wes Streeting's announcement of a commission to look into adult social care reporting in three year's time. The problems have been analysed endlessly. Solutions are known. Why not get on with them?
But that is too much for the Health Secretary. With frequent media appearances he is clearly angling for the top job in British politics but on this form he's unfit for any office.
