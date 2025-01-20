Elon Musk’s obsession with grooming gangs is hypocritical political opportunism - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Terry Riordan, Ottery St Mary.

I have to assume that, in his rocket and electric car making industries, Elon Musk regards precision and accuracy as paramount.

However, it seems when seeking to besmirch Britain and its democratically elected government, factual accuracy counts for nothing.

Ranging from his absurd claim we’re about to have a civil war to his vile and utterly dishonest portrayal of Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips, he has absolutely no regard for the truth.

Elon Musk at Mar-A-Lago, the Florida home of US President Elect Donald Trump. PIC: Stuart Mitchell/Reform UK/PA Wire

His sudden obsession with child victims of grooming gangs can be little short of hypocritical political opportunism.

If he genuinely cared about sexual exploitation of girls then surely he would do something to control the torrent of threats to rape and kill women on his social media platform X. Instead he does nothing.

Similarly, one might expect him to be concerned about the death of innocent children at home in the USA, where the commonest cause of death in children aged 1 to 17 is gun violence, often accidental.

In turning a blind eye to this he’s following the lead of the Trump-controlled Republican Party which, in 2023 in the House of Representatives, voted to block government funding of “any firearm injury and mortality prevention research”.

As the world’s richest man, Musk is in a unique position where genuine philanthropic effort could make a massive difference in his own deeply troubled and divided country.

Instead he has used his wealth to openly try to buy presidential votes for an insurrectionist and convicted criminal.